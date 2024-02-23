EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,817 shares of company stock worth $28,634,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $406.85. The company had a trading volume of 85,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,340. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $408.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

