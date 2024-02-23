EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 244 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.47. The company had a trading volume of 507,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,294. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $257.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

