EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 339 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,293. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

