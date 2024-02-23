EPG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,483 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.