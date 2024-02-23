EPG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. 66,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

