EPG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $42.34. 1,448,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,642. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

