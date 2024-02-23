EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

MCHP stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

