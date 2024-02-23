EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.95.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

