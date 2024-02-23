EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SKX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. 203,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

