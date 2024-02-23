EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.68. 97,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,871. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

