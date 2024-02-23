EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,077,000 after acquiring an additional 685,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.76. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile



Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

