EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,536 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CION Investment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CION traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,652. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $607.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

