EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.06. 904,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,646. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.12.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

