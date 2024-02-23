EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.47. 1,180,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,993. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.