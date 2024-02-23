EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,970. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

