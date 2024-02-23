EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 146.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in DTE Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 173.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.31. 172,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,589,159 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

