EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,933 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,278,992. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

