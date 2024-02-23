EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

VLO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.07. 753,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.09. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.