EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $45.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after buying an additional 7,526,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

