Eric A. Adams Acquires 41,600 Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric A. Adams acquired 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $14,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INM opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

