Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 250,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.