Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $349.77 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $349.77 billion and approximately $14.82 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,910.89 or 0.05741293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00021587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,158,442 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

