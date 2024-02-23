Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

