Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

