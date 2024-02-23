Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

