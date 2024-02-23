Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stake Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.97% of Everbridge worth $45,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

