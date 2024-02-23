Evercore ISI Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $725.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $670.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.50.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $657.41. The company had a trading volume of 741,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,174. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.47. The company has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

