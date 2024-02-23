Evercore ISI Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $101.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $448,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

