Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $58.14 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 595003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Specifically, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at $532,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at $532,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.