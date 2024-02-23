Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,592,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $60,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 69.9% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 82.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 38.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 1,011,224 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.