ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

ExlService Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ExlService by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

