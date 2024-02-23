Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 118.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.94. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after buying an additional 533,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,605,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,912,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,993,000 after purchasing an additional 509,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $380,823,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,014,000 after buying an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

