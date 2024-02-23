Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.94.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

