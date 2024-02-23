Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Price Performance
LON:FA17 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £310,764.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.56. Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares
