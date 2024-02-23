Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FA17 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £310,764.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.56. Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

