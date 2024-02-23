Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,650.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FFH. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,641.67.

TSE FFH opened at C$1,370.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1,293.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,208.45. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$863.55 and a 12-month high of C$1,428.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The firm has a market cap of C$31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $19.871 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

