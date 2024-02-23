Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.51

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.88. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 445 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

