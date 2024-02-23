Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Jeffery Michael Watts Sells 19,420 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $72.06 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

