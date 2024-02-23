FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens cut their price objective on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

