Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,899 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $46,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

