Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 13,094 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of HubSpot worth $42,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $600.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.07 and a 1 year high of $660.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.47.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

