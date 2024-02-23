Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Murphy USA worth $38,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $407.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

