Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $38,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,578 shares of company stock worth $29,434,234. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

