Federated Hermes Inc. Has $39.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $39,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $236.84 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average is $224.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

