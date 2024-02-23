Federated Hermes Inc. Has $40.65 Million Stock Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822,832 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.39% of Verona Pharma worth $40,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 117.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 572,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $23.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on VRNA

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.