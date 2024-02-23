Federated Hermes Inc. Has $50.18 Million Stock Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,013,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,078 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.45% of Sportradar Group worth $50,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

