Federated Hermes Inc. Has $56.63 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,798 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $56,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,613,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

