Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105,538 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $58,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $239.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average is $213.88. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

