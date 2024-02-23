Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 26,223 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,064,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $48,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

