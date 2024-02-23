Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 906,055 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 262.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,055 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Copart worth $53,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 96.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 583,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 59.6% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 82.7% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 107.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 165,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 85,905 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

Copart stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

