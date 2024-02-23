Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,510 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $54,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $66.52.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.